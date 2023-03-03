Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,431. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

