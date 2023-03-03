Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of OLLI opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

