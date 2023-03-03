OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $1.55 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $217.00 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00006927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00073864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024714 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003578 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

