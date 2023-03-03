Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 114,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,820. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

