OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
