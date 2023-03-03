OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.