Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.51 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,133. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $120,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

