Oppenheimer Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $150.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of -0.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 over the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,354,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.