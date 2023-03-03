Oppenheimer Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $180.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.