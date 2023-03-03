Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.24

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.24 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.06 ($0.52). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.53), with a volume of 14,397 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.18 million, a PE ratio of 614.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.49.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

