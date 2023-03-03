Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Oriental Land Price Performance

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39 and a beta of 0.26. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.