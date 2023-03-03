Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Oriental Land Price Performance
Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39 and a beta of 0.26. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.85.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.