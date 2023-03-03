Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39 and a beta of 0.26. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

