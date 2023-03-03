Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading Down 2.5%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 505,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,145,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,200 shares of company stock worth $1,375,015 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

