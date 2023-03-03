Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.32 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Insiders sold a total of 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

