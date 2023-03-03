Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.15% of Otter Tail worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTTR opened at $71.92 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

