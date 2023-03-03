Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 329,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 523,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,759. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

