Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

