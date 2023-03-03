PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.36%.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
