Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 3,414 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period.

