Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

