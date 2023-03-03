Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

About Pagaya Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 664,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,039. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.