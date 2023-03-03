PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $16.03 Average PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,896,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

About PagSeguro Digital

PAGS stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

