Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.26 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

