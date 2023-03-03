Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President William Monteleone Sells 13,589 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Par Pacific Price Performance
Par Pacific stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.