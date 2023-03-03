Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President William Monteleone Sells 13,589 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 133,007 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.