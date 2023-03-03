PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.
NYSE PAR opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
