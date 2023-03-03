PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PAR Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 586,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in PAR Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 408,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.