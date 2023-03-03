PAR Technology’s (PAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

PAR stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PAR Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.