Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.82. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 73,749 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $520,930.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,240,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,500,364. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

