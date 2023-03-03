Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.91

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.91 and traded as high as C$30.56. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.51, with a volume of 126,672 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on POU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

