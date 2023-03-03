Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Pason Systems Stock

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

