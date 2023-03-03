Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 23.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 23.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

