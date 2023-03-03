Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.45

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $19.10. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 819 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.