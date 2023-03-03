Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 185,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

