Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 185,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial
In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathward Financial (CASH)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.