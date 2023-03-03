Patrick Williams Sells 9,143 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,002,987.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,263,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innospec alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20.

On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,269. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.