Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Paya by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Paya by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 970,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 269,090 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Performance

About Paya

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.