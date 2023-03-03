Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.47. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,742,675 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

