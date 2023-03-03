PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Insider Justin Chon Sells 5,461 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) insider Justin Chon sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $100,209.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCB opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

