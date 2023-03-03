PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 1.2 %

PDD stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. 2,982,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Equities research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.