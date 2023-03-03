PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson Sells 13,316 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

PDFS opened at $37.47 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.