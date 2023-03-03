Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 317,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 175.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

