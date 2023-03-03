Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.
Pearson Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 317,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
