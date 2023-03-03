PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.