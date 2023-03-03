Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.
Perficient Price Performance
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
