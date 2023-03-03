Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.28. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 96,540 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

