Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.28. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 96,540 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of -0.39.
Institutional Trading of Performant Financial
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
Featured Stories
