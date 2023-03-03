PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,549,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,566,165.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,773 shares of company stock valued at $964,167.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE PRT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.96. 11,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

