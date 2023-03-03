Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
