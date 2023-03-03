Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330,040 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,410,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

