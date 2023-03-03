PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.