PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
