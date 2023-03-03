PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ISD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,660. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

