Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

SOCLF remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.