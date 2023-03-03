Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
SOCLF remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharos Energy (SOCLF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.