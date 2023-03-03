PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Howard Amster Buys 1,850 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Howard Amster bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $71,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,989,476.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Amster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Howard Amster bought 12,109 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $463,532.52.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhenixFIN by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhenixFIN by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

