PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PAXS opened at $15.39 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter.

