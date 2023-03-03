PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PAXS opened at $15.39 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
