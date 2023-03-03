PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PCK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 8,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

