PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PTY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

